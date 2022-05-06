ABS taps Telstra for $6.5M Poly-to-Microsoft Teams swap

Credit: Photo 140240030 © Steven Tritton | Dreamstime.com

Telstra has won a $6.5 million contract renewal to overhaul Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) Poly video conferencing solutions.



During the three-year project, Telstra will transition the ABS from Poly Video Conference bridging infrastructure over to Microsoft Teams,



However, ABS will maintain its Poly hardware, with Telstra set to update the agency’s Poly video conference solutions in approximately 230 video-enabled rooms with a mix of X30, X50 and G7500 models.

Currently, the ABS’ video conference system is built on Poly RealPresence Clariti infrastructure, as well as other components in room fit outs, which includes products from Creston and Samsung.

The agency spokesperson also said it has adequate licences to support 3,000 conferences per week.

“As ABS is spread across 10 sites, our ability to communicate effectively across offices and employees working from home is supported by a range of technologies," the spokesperson said. "One of this is a VC [video conference] networks.”

The decision to go with Telstra, the spokesperson added, came after the agency approaching four other vendors before deciding to go with Telstra due its offer being the best value for money.

The contract with Telstra comes two years after it handed Epicon IT Solutions $6.3 million to rip out its then-legacy CA Technologies-based service management tools in a consolidation push.