Digital61 scores $11.8M contract with govt’s Clean Energy Regulator

Will supply service desk and end user, ICT managed and security operations services.

Canberra-based systems integrator Digital61 has won an IT services contract for the Australian federal government’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) worth $11.8 million.



The CER is an agency that administers schemes legislated by the Australian government for measuring, managing, reducing or offsetting Australia's carbon emissions.

From 1 July, Digital61 is to supply a collection of three different sets of IT services for the agency over three years, with five one-year extensions.

“In October 2021 the CER published a request for tender on the Digital Transformation Agency Marketplace to test the market for ICT services,” a CER spokesperson said.

“The request for tender was scoped in three streams: service desk and end user services, IT managed services and security operations services.

“Tenders closed at the end of November 2021 and following the evaluation process, the CER selected Digital61 as the preferred tenderer from 20 tendered submissions.

“Digital61 has been selected to deliver all three streams and will transition-in during May and June 2022.”

The integrator has worked with a number of government agencies in the past, listing 26 government agencies as previous customers on its website.

One such customer is the federal government’s Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which awarded Digital61 a $14.8 million contract in 2019 to supply infrastructure services.