Northern Territory tops IT job ad growth amid overall hike

The Northern Territory experienced the largest growth in IT job advertisements during April, topping 23.5 per cent, closely followed by Queensland at 13.6 per cent, according to Seek.

During the month, every state and territory recorded a rise in IT job listings on Seek's website bar Tasmania, which recorded a decline of 1.4 per cent, according to its latest Employment Dashboard report, which is up from March’s increase of 2.3 per cent.

This momentum continued with the industry showing a rise in listings during April, increasing 2.6 per cent month-on-month.

The continued job listing growth for the Australian IT industry comes as overall job ads for the country rose by 2.9 per cent, following March’s record-breaking 5 per cent.

This was up by 22.5 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 59.7 per cent compared to April 2019.

"Traditionally, we would expect a drop in job ads during the Easter period, but last month, job ads rose by 2.9 per cent from March, demonstrating just how in-demand workers are," Seek A/NZ managing director Kendra Banks said.

"Applications per job ad fell for the third consecutive month, this time by 7.6 per cent, putting additional pressure on talent-strapped businesses."

"The two top industries by volume, trades and services and hospitality and tourism, both recorded a month-on-month decrease in job ads, yet this was not enough to offset overall growth, resulting in another record month of job ads on SEEK."