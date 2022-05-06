Menu
Procore opens Sydney HQ, targets 100 A/NZ hires

The office will offer one desk per two people in an effort to encourage flexible working.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Tom Karemacher (Procore)

Credit: Procore

Construction management software vendor Procore has revealed plans to hire 100 people across Australia and New Zealand as it embarks on a regional expansion. 

To complement this growth strategy, the US-founded company has opened a new Asia Pacific headquarters in Sydney. 

Based at SubStation No.164, the 15,000 square feet office will offer one desk per two people in an effort to encourage flexible working. 

“The substation is a special, historical development that Procore was drawn to because it celebrates Sydney’s heritage, at the same time as showcasing the vision, skill and innovation of the local construction industry,” said Tom Karemacher, vice president of Procore APAC. “We are excited to gather, collaborate and continue to grow in our dynamic new Asia-Pacific headquarters.” 

“As both the business and the team have rapidly expanded, we needed a flexible and collaborative new working environment that is built for true scale,” he continued. 

“Procore understands that most employees now prefer a hybrid working style, so we made a conscious decision to allow one desk for every two employees and ensure all meeting and event spaces could provide a great experience both in person and virtually. We hope to attract and retain the brightest talent on Australian shores.” 

Procore first opened an Australian office five years ago. However, it claims to have doubled its business over the last two years. 

It now counts SHAPE, Meriton, Charter Hall and PBS Building among its clients, with nearly 350 integrations now available on Procore’s App Marketplace. VG Project Group and Knights Solutions are a couple of its certified consultant partners. 

It also has partnerships on its app marketplace with independent software vendors (ISVs) such as  1Breadcrumb, MYOB, DocuSign, Sage, SignOnSite, TIKS and PayApps. 

Last year, Procore made some significant hires naming Clare Wharrier as its senior director of global channel.


