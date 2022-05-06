Leader tunes into VR/AR with Varjo partnership

Credit: Varjo

Finland-founded virtual and augmented reality vendor Varjo has stamped a sales footprint in A/NZ via a distribution deal with Leader.

Founded former Nokia and Microsoft product leaders, Varjo provides VR and AR training and simulation, architectural designs, 3D modelling and video games.

The deal will give A/NZ resellers the opportunity to offer advanced VR and mixed reality solutions to enterprise customers, spanning industries including manufacturing, defence, aerospace and commercial applications.

“Our purpose at Leader is to help our resellers grow and we deliver on this by being first to market with the most cutting-edge technology solutions, backed by our sales support team and holding local stock in each major city so we can deliver fast,” said Ben Klason, national enterprise and marketing manager at Leader.

“We look forward to developing a long-term partnership with Varjo for our reseller network throughout A/NZ.”

Miika Jokinen, Varjo head of channel program, said the vendor was excited to deliver its products to Australia and New Zealand.

“Together with our expert partner Leader, we can now offer industry-leading visual fidelity and performance for flying, racing, playing, and collaborating across all new realities,” he said.

Leader also recently signed up US-based data storage hardware maker PNY Technologies and tapped platform provider Syncro to widen its toolkit for managed service providers (MSPs) in its cloud marketplace.