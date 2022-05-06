Intercom launches Aussie data hosting capabilities

Claims it will now provide a faster experience for local customers.

Karen Peacock (Intercom) Credit: Intercom

Customer experience software vendor Intercom has launched local data hosting services in Australia, offering local businesses local data processing and adherence to Australian Privacy Principles (APP).

Headquartered in California, Intercom offers a unified customer communications platform marketed at sales, marketing and support teams, with local partners including Cattle Dog Digital, Devika, Youandco, MindArc, BetMakers and Websilk.

Additionally, its Sydney office counts Atlassian among its customer base.

With local data hosting, the vendor claims it will provide a faster experience for its local customers.

"We have many customers in Australia and know that regional data hosting is something that many companies are now seeking," said Intercom CEO Karen Peacock.

Darragh Curran, chief technology officer at Intercom, added the vendor has “intentionally invested in a strong security and compliance posture, so companies all over the world and of all sizes can use the Intercom platform with confidence”.

“The Intercom platform enables interactions with millions of monthly active end users, so customer trust is extremely important to us," Curran said.

"This is why we’re committed to strong security and compliance measures, including multi-region data hosting and industry certifications such as SOC 2 and HIPAA, to name just a few."

“We’ve helped thousands of businesses around the world connect with their customers via our platform that has world-class security and privacy compliance built in. We’re proud to be making this investment in Australia, which will meet the needs of growing businesses, from start-ups to large enterprises.”

The vendor first launched data hosting services in Europe in November 2021, with Curran claiming it was the biggest infrastructure project the company’s engineering team had tackled.

An established plan is now in place for Intercom to apply the model to other regions.