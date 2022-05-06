Nathan Knight becomes Hitachi Vantara A/NZ country leader

Steps into Adrian Johnson's role who was promoted in February.

Adrian Johnson and Nathan Knight. Credit: Hitachi Vantara

Storage vendor Hitachi Vantara has hired Nathan Knight as its new vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

He steps into the role vacated by Adrian Johnson who was promoted in February as the vendor’s Asia Pacific vice president of its digital infrastructure business unit.

Knight previously spent more than eight years at Lenovo, serving as A/NZ managing director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group in A/NZ for the past three.

Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, Knight has accrued more than two decades in the IT industry working at companies such as Acer, HPE, Talkingtech, Ingram Micro and Renaissance.

“My 20 plus years career in technology underpins my understanding of the transformation that technology can deliver to organisations in the public and private sectors, from enterprise through to SMB,” Knight said. “I know businesses are on a constant transformational journey to enhance relevance, competitiveness and deliver new services to their customers.

"I am proud to be joining a company with an exceptional legacy and pedigree in delivering the changes for their customers through continual technology innovation.”

In his new role, Knight will manage Hitachi Vantara’s business and operations in A/NZ with a focus on nurturing the partner ecosystem, charting business strategy and sustaining business growth, reporting to Johnson.

"Leveraging data to create value in business and society requires deep industry experience,” Johnson said. “Bringing the best leadership talents to our business ensures that Hitachi Vantara can continue to expand and win in the competitive A/NZ market. I believe that Nathan’s enthusiasm, international work experience and successful track record will elevate our A/NZ business to the next level.”



Recently Hitachi shook up its distribution partnerships in A/NZ, swapping Dicker Data in favour of Arrow Electronics aligning with its global distribution strategy in the process.

