Menu
Nathan Knight becomes Hitachi Vantara A/NZ country leader

Nathan Knight becomes Hitachi Vantara A/NZ country leader

Steps into Adrian Johnson's role who was promoted in February.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Adrian Johnson and Nathan Knight.

Adrian Johnson and Nathan Knight.

Credit: Hitachi Vantara

Storage vendor Hitachi Vantara has hired Nathan Knight as its new vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand. 

He steps into the role vacated by Adrian Johnson who was promoted in February as the vendor’s Asia Pacific vice president of its digital infrastructure business unit.  

Knight previously spent more than eight years at Lenovo, serving as A/NZ managing director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group in A/NZ for the past three. 

Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, Knight has accrued more than two decades in the IT industry working at companies such as Acer, HPE, Talkingtech, Ingram Micro and Renaissance. 

“My 20 plus years career in technology underpins my understanding of the transformation that technology can deliver to organisations in the public and private sectors, from enterprise through to SMB,” Knight said. “I know businesses are on a constant transformational journey to enhance relevance, competitiveness and deliver new services to their customers. 

"I am proud to be joining a company with an exceptional legacy and pedigree in delivering the changes for their customers through continual technology innovation.”

In his new role, Knight will manage Hitachi Vantara’s business and operations in A/NZ with a focus on nurturing the partner ecosystem, charting business strategy and sustaining business growth, reporting to Johnson. 

"Leveraging data to create value in business and society requires deep industry experience,” Johnson said. “Bringing the best leadership talents to our business ensures that Hitachi Vantara can continue to expand and win in the competitive A/NZ market. I believe that Nathan’s enthusiasm, international work experience and successful track record will elevate our A/NZ business to the next level.”

Recently Hitachi shook up its distribution partnerships in A/NZ, swapping Dicker Data in favour of Arrow Electronics aligning with its global distribution strategy in the process.

After spending a decade with the storage vendor, Jonathan Fester was promoted to lead Hitachi’s A/NZ channel.








Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Hitachi VantaraNathan Knight

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

11:30AM
Partner Spotlight: WA’s CT Group
11:24AM
Vocus sides with Northrop Grumman in Defence satellite bid
10:44AM
ABS taps Telstra for $6.5M Poly-to-Microsoft Teams swap
07:29AM
Will JavaScript containers overtake Linux containers?
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured