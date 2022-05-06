ForgeRock’s A/NZ head James Ross bows out after 3 years

Claims the A/NZ region has been the fastest growing for the vendor under his tenure.

James Ross Credit: ForgeRock

Identity management vendor ForgeRock’s leader of its Australian and New Zealand business (A/NZ), James Ross, has left the company after three years.



Announcing the departure from the position of regional vice president of A/NZ on LinkedIn, Ross said he had an “incredible journey” through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I leave with many great memories, friendships and achievements to reflect on. An amazing company on a great trajectory with a mission that we can all relate to, enabling simple and safe access to the connected world,” he wrote.

“I will certainly miss all the amazing ForgeRockers who I've had the pleasure of working with (too many to name individually).

“Also, a big thank you to all of our customers and partners who have trusted ForgeRock as a foundational platform for their digital transformation initiatives.”

ForgeRock confirmed the departure to ARN, with David Hope, senior vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), saying the vendor will continue to invest in the A/NZ region after his departure.

"James has been a key part of our APJ [Asia Pacific and Japan] team that has helped establish ForgeRock as a leading provider of digital identity technology for the enterprise in the region," he said.

"We wish James the best."

Ross claims that under his tenure, the A/NZ region has been the fastest growing for ForgeRock and that he also oversaw the regional arm when it signed the largest global contract in the vendor’s history.



“I hope my team have learnt from me along the way as I have learnt from them,” he added. “I'm super excited about my next endeavour and I look forward to sharing that shortly.”

Ross’ initial appointment in August 2019 saw him brought in to take charge of growing ForgeRock’s presence across the region and focus on revenue growth and business development.



