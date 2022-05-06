Pax8 purchases Sea-Level Operations APAC

Chris Sharp (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has bolstered its education and enablement programs for MSPs in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through purchasing education firm Sea-Level Operations APAC.

This stems from Pax8’s acquisition of the US-based operations of Sea-Level a year ago, which was affiliated with the APAC contingent through ownership and an IP licensing agreement that was established in 2020.

The purchase of Sea-Level Operations APAC brings Pax8 partners in the Asia-Pacific region into the global team, ensuring consistency and collaboration with access to coaching, scorecard analytics and training methodologies that Pax8 claims will "enable new ways to drive business maturity, efficiency and operational excellence in service operations and cyber security."

“We put education and enablement first because we see the return it brings our partners who are seeking to streamline their operations, scale and grow,” Pax8 CRO Nick Heddy said.

As part of the acquisition, four Sea-Level Operations APAC employees will join the Pax8 Asia team, including director of academy James Davis; executive coaches David Harrop and David Jackson along with operation coordinator Danah Olisa.

“Pax8 offers a unique value to the APAC market and is committed to investing in partner growth through strategic planning and methods offered by Sea-Level Operations,” said Pax8 Asia senior vice president Chris Sharp.

Sea-Level Operations APAC managing director James Davis added the acquisition will provide more resources to help businesses grow and build up the next generation of IT leaders.

“Our mission is to unlock the potential of technology service providers in APAC,” Davis added.

The acquisition comes hot on the heals of Pax8 officially launching into Australia and New Zealand armed with a cloud commerce marketplace, a strong executive line-up and an acquisitive commitment to overhaul traditional distribution practices for managed service providers (MSPs).

The initial vendor line-up features Acronis, Check Point (email security), Bitdefender and CyberCNS, in addition to Dropsuite, Proofpoint and SentinelOne.