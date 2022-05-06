Interactive brings APT Travel Group into Azure cloud

APT was previously working with 70 IT partners but now works with fewer than 10.

Dan Cox (Interactive) Credit: Interactive

Interactive has pivoted APT Travel Group (ATG) from its legacy infrastructure onto Microsoft Azure's cloud platform.

During the pandemic travel lull, APT engaged Interactive to perform a full digital transformation process, looking at cloud migration, architecture and security.

As part of the six-month migration, Interactive whittled down APT's fleet of 70 different technology partners down to less than 10.

According to Interactive, it offered ATG a fast-tracked migration to Azure, not only transitioning them from their previous environment but also by adding in the Microsoft Security Framework. ATG is now using the latest infrastructure and has significantly reduced infrastructure wastage with capacity planning.

The six-month migration allowed ATG to implement new initiatives for its guests and partners, including a new online loyalty portal, vaccination certificate portal and and a newly streamlined system.

ATG also transitioned its two Loyalty Programs online for the first time: The APT Club and the Travelmarvel Traveler Club.

“Through our partnership with Interactive and Microsoft, we’re in far better shape than ever before”, said Lorna Heywood, ATG COO.

"We’ve built out a fully managed service across Azure cloud, business continuity, cyber security and end user services."

ATG’s migration to Azure has also bolstered its security. Prior to its partnership with Interactive, ATG had primarily industry standard perimeter-based protection that was ill-equipped to understand behavioural attacks.

Using Microsoft Azure best practice guidelines, Interactive migrated ATG’s environment and rebuilt it into Azure public cloud, providing enhanced security for the business.

Interactive, under public cloud lead Dan Cox, has made a number of in-roads into growing its cloud footprint across A/NZ over the last two years.

Within its public cloud practice, the company has built a centre of excellence and launched a cloud academy to help customers learn about cloud and develop deep specialisation in DevOps or cyber security.



