Generation-e revamps Regional Australia Bank’s contact centre with Nice

Unified communications and cloud services provider Generation-e has overhauled contact operations for Regional Australia Bank using a solution from software vendor Nice.

Generation-e was tapped to transition the bank’s on-premises-based contact centre into the cloud and deployed Nice’s cloud-based CXone platform to support its branches across NSW.

Regional Australia Bank has a branch network across 38 towns throughout regional NSW and 80,000 customers.

According to Nice, the bank needed a solution that would help decentralise contact centre operations and leverage branch staff in an effort to support regional towns without impacting headcount.

It also was looking to keep pace with the Australia-wide trend of digital transformation and maintain compliance with changing security and privacy requirements. As a result, it turned to Generation-e to supply a more “flexible and secure solution”.

In addition, Regional Australia Bank was also operating with both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams in different departments, which created challenges for agents trying to transfer calls between departments.

According to Generation-e managing director Biagio La Rosa, CXone offered compatibility with Microsoft Teams, which let Regional Australia Bank streamline its interdepartmental communication and call transfers.

In addition, La Rosa said that transitioning the bank’s team from its on-premises legacy contact centre solution to the cloud was “a real challenge”.

“Along with modernising the workplace, we had to ensure the solution was PCI compliant and followed strict security protocols, while not compromising on Regional Australia Bank’s customer experience. Nice CXone was the ideal cloud-based solution for Regional Australia Bank based on its scalability,” he explained.

“It provided a great user experience for staff and end customers, enabling a smooth transition to the new system as well as removing a lot of the daily administration involved with the bank’s on-premises solution. The new solution empowers Regional Australia Bank to achieve significant business benefits now and into the future.”

Kim Burraston, senior manager of branch operations at Regional Australia Bank, said transitioning to CXone “was a critical step” in the bank’s efforts to streamline the customer and agent experiences.

“As part of our digital transformation, Regional Australia Bank needed a cloud-based system that could scale with the business and meet privacy and security requirements," he said.

“After assessing several solutions on the market, Regional Australia Bank identified NICE CXone as the ideal solution as it offered much more functionality and adaptability than its alternatives. In addition, it was easy to manage and train staff which enabled better support for our organisation in its effort to decentralise contact centre operations.”

Earlier this year, Generation-e transitioned Wodonga TAFE’s contact centre to an upgraded platform also using CXone.