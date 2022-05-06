Hitachi Vantara swaps Dicker Data for Arrow Electronics

Jonathan Fester is also promoted to lead Hitachi’s A/NZ channel.

Credit: Dreamstime

Storage vendor Hitachi Vantara has appointed Arrow Electronics as its new primary distributor in the Australian and New Zealand market, replacing Dicker Data.

The new distribution agreement aligns Hitachi Vantara’s Australia and New Zealand channels with the United States and Europe, with all markets gaining access to the entire Hitachi Vantara portfolio including data storage, data management and data analytics.

Lynx Technologies will continue as an active distributor for the Australian market.

The new distribution deal also coincides with Jonathan Fester’s promotion to lead Hitachi’s A/NZ channel. Fester has spent a decade with the storage vendor, previously serving as a strategic partner manager supporting partners in Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Fester replaces Erin Mikan who returned to Macquarie Telecom earlier this year.

“Arrow is a great fit for our go-to-market strategy, and our focus on cloud smart and hybrid cloud solutions in support of our customers’ data driven initiatives,” Fester said.

“Arrow understands the value of digital infrastructure built for data-driven transformations.

"As our distributor in a number of regions, Arrow also shares the spirit of collaboration and co-creation Hitachi Vantara brings to the cloud ecosystem, along with strong partnerships with the likes of Cisco and VMware, and is ready to help our partners bring integrated solutions to our customers.”