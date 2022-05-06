Menu
Synnex Australia adds GCP to Google portfolio

Distributor already has Google Workspace and Google Workspace for Education.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Angela Coronica (Google Cloud)

Synnex Australia has added Google Cloud to its portfolio in a move it claims will “significantly benefit Synnex’s cloud channel partners”. 

Synnex already has Google Workspace and Google Workspace for Education within its roster of Google products and will now be able to offer a wider range of service offerings to partners. 

The distributor said it already has a comprehensive education and channel enablement program to help its channel partners “build out their Google service offerings, to service more customers, and attain a faster time to market”. 

Synnex now plans to offer “extensive” Google Cloud training and certifications for partners that will “drive channel engagements and long-term growth of the Google ecosystem”. 

“Our partners will have everything they need to build and scale their customers within the Google ecosystem, by leveraging Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Chrome management licenses, Chrome devices and complementary software-as-a-service cloud offerings, for a seamless user experience across management, billing, security and support,” said Kuo Yoong, head of cloud at Synnex Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

“They will have the flexibility to migrate, build and optimise apps across hybrid or multi cloud environments.” 

Angela Coronica, the recently appointed director of partnerships at Google Cloud A/NZ, called partners the “lifeblood” of the organisation. 

“They help our customers upskill, onboard and digitally transform. Synnex is a key partner of ours, and the expansion of our partnership to now encompass Google Cloud will provide more businesses in Australia with the tools they need to further accelerate innovation,” she said.


Tags GoogleSynnexSynnex AustraliaGoogle Cloud

