DC Two appoints Blake Burton as managing director amid strategy shift

Credit: DC Two

Publicly listed DC Two has appointed its current executive director, Blake Burton as its new managing director beginning 1 July, while Justin Thomas moves into a new role as CTO.

The leadership changes comes as the company aims to strategically shift its operations with ambitions to become a “major data centre and professional services provider with a national footprint.”

To help achieve its growth ambitions DC Two has secured growth capital after receiving binding commitments from investors to raise $1.75 million.

The company said it will focus on improving cost efficiencies, bolstering and incentivising teams, and identifying margin rich revenue opportunities. This includes expanding its Bibra Lake facilities to increase capacity for colo sales and expand capability to host Tier I and Tier III customers; sales and marketing campaigns and ensure working capital.

“Changing strategy will have a number of positive effects," DC Two non-executive chairman Shane Wee said. "Our new strategic direction will help DC Two adapt to changes in the IT marketplace, help the company perform more effectively, and allow us to enter new, more profitable industry or market segments.”

To coincide with this, DC Two has signed a strategic alliance with Perth-based managed service provider, Attained Group to plug a gap in offering professional IT and technology services.

Currently DC Two offers infrastructure and security solutions such as co-location, cloud infrastructure, data backup and associated security.

Through this alliance, services will expand to include selling managed support, internet and voice solutions, cyber security, Microsoft 365 services and additional project consultancy services in SMB, enterprise and government sectors. The alliance is in place for six months and can be extended by mutual agreement.

In the government sector, DC Two said it was actively working to join approved business and government panels such as the Digital Transformation Agency. It is also working towards Tier III accreditation of its Bibra Lake facility, which will help secure government contracts, mid-market and enterprise customers.

DC Two informed shareholder it was also on track to completing its 1.4MW regional data centre located in a bio-gas site in Victoria, which is planned to go online in the second half of this calendar year.

“Demand for our regional data centres continues to grow with DC Two recently selling the entire 2MW of capacity at the Mid-West site, with full 2MW utilisation expected to translate into ongoing recurring revenue,” Wee said.

As a result of delivering most of its services out of its Bibra Lake facility, the Osborne Park facility will begin a phased shut down, expected to be completed in October next year. Osborne Park catered to its SMB and mid-market customer base and DC Two said as it didn’t ‘physically’ own the data centre, therefore the shutdown will reduce costs.

The data centre provider is also entering into the cryptocurrency sector by purchasing, installing and running equipment to mine bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies out of its Bibra Lake data centre.

Wee said it was doing this as part of a low-capital intensity project aiming to investigate the commercial viability of mining bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, DC Two will purchase miners that will be installed at its Bibra Lake data centre and aims to successfully commission the miners by the second half of this calendar year, to understand revenue metrics, capital expenditure and the potential to scale mining operations in the future.