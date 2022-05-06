Menu
Telstra promotes small biz exec to CFO

Takes over from Vicki Brady, who will be CEO from 1 September.

Michael Ackland (Telstra)

Telstra has promoted group executive for consumer and small business Michael Ackland to the role of chief financial officer.

Taking effect from 1 September, Ackland's promotion coincides with that of the previous CFO, Vicki Brady, who was announced in March to be succeeding Andy Penn as the telco’s next CEO.

Ackland comes into the role after nearly six years at Telstra, with more than three of those as group executive in the company’s consumer and small business group.

Prior to this, he spent over 12 years at GE, working across financial services, corporate and healthcare, as well as an eight year stint at Boston Consulting Group.

“I was thrilled that we were able to appoint an internal candidate to the role - Michael has exceptional credentials and is well placed to continue to drive Telstra’s financial outlook and success,” Brady said.

“He has strong telecommunications experience and his combination of skills will benefit the CFO role greatly. I look forward to partnering with Michael from 1 September.”    

Soon-to-be-outgoing CEO Andrew Penn approved of Brady’s decision, claiming Ackland led Telstra’s consumer and small business group through “one of its most challenging periods”. 

“Michael has been instrumental in driving T22 changes, including reducing consumer and small business in-market plans from 1800 to 20, as well as improving consumer and small business customers’ digital experience and decreasing call volumes and complaints,” he said.

“His part in the transformation was also delivered while we were managing significant COVID impacts for our customers and our people. 

“Michael’s appointment to the CFO role also reinforces the strength of our internal talent and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we close out T22.”

With Ackland’s promotion, Telstra has started a search, considering both internal and external candidates, to take up his previous role at the telco.


