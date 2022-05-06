Ex-VMware manager Garry Asprey-Sharman joins Cevo

Will be responsible for handling AWS relationship as partnerships manager.

Garry Asprey-Sharman (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced consulting partner Cevo has tapped Garry Asprey-Sharman as its new partnerships manager.

Coming back to the IT channel from a sabbatical, Asprey-Sharman will be tasked with driving Cevo’s relationship with AWS, helping Cevo to leverage the cloud provider’s programs, expertise and resources.

Before taking a break in October 2020, Asprey-Sharman was partner development manager for VMware Cloud on AWS for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining VMware in April 2019, Brisbane-based Asprey-Sharman spent more than a decade at Optus in partner-facing roles.

“I’m excited to join Cevo during this period of rapid growth”, he said. “The combination of Cevo’s excellent technical and engineering talent, and a customer-focused culture, has created a significant opportunity for us to work closely with AWS to help support, transform and propel Australia’s most innovative companies on their cloud journeys.

“I look forward to working closely with AWS to deliver continuous innovation to our customers.”

The appointment comes as Cevo said it continues to invest in its relationship with AWS, including the recently attained AWS DevOps Competency status.

Cevo said it is continuing to invest into the growth of its Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra operations, including the hiring of more than 30 staff since the beginning of 2022.

“Garry will be an excellent asset to the Cevo team and we’re thrilled to have him on board”, said James Lewis, CEO at Cevo.

“With more than 30 years of industry, technical and sales experience, we will all benefit from Garry’s extensive knowledge. Together with Garry, the broader leadership team and the wider Cevo staff, we look forward to investing in our partner relationships to meet the needs of Australia’s most innovative companies, and ultimately support our customers to accelerate their cloud journey.”