Menu
Synnex signs Aussie distie deal with QNAP

Synnex signs Aussie distie deal with QNAP

Covers QNAP’s full range of network attached storage products.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia has signed a distribution deal with network-attached storage vendor QNAP for Australia.

The deal boosts Synnex's storage portfolio as it will be granted access to the full QNAP suite. 

“Adding to our existing storage portfolio, the QNAP NAS range is high performance, reliable, secure and complements our HDD and SDD vendors,” said Synnex product director Yu Chen Liao.

“It is a perfect fit to drive further incremental growth in our storage category.”

“The NAS solutions complete our storage range and will make it more accessible for our SOHO [small office home office], SMB [small- to medium sized business] and SME [small- to medium sized enterprise] partners as an effective, scalable and low-cost storage solution to deploy their projects.”

QNAP A/NZ country manager Dan Tsai said it was important to partner with a company with local experience as it seeks to grow in the SMB sector.

“We are pleased to have Synnex onboard to work together to broaden our coverage into new and existing areas and gain some substantial market share," he said.

Synnex’s net profit climbed from $42.2 million up to $44.9 million, while revenue remained steady, going from $2.7 billion up to $2.8 billion, in its financial year ending 31 December 2021.

The distributor's CEO, Kee Ong, said IT demand remained strong due to the pandemic that triggered work from home and remote learning requirements coupled with a strong uptake in cloud adoption.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SynnexqnapSynnex Australia

Events

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 

Latest News

02:45PM
CyberCX scores $3.9M Defence cyber strategy gig
01:10PM
Leader wins distie deal with UC vendor Call4tel
11:30AM
Partner Spotlight: WA’s CT Group
11:24AM
Vocus sides with Northrop Grumman in Defence satellite bid
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured