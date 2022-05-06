Synnex signs Aussie distie deal with QNAP

Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia has signed a distribution deal with network-attached storage vendor QNAP for Australia.



The deal boosts Synnex's storage portfolio as it will be granted access to the full QNAP suite.

“Adding to our existing storage portfolio, the QNAP NAS range is high performance, reliable, secure and complements our HDD and SDD vendors,” said Synnex product director Yu Chen Liao.



“It is a perfect fit to drive further incremental growth in our storage category.”

“The NAS solutions complete our storage range and will make it more accessible for our SOHO [small office home office], SMB [small- to medium sized business] and SME [small- to medium sized enterprise] partners as an effective, scalable and low-cost storage solution to deploy their projects.”

QNAP A/NZ country manager Dan Tsai said it was important to partner with a company with local experience as it seeks to grow in the SMB sector.

“We are pleased to have Synnex onboard to work together to broaden our coverage into new and existing areas and gain some substantial market share," he said.



Synnex’s net profit climbed from $42.2 million up to $44.9 million, while revenue remained steady, going from $2.7 billion up to $2.8 billion, in its financial year ending 31 December 2021.

The distributor's CEO, Kee Ong, said IT demand remained strong due to the pandemic that triggered work from home and remote learning requirements coupled with a strong uptake in cloud adoption.