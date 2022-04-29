Stuart Couchman named Enablis CEO as founder Jon Evans steps back

Couchman will now manage the day-to-day operations and drive business initiatives.

Jon Evans and Stuart Couchman (Enablis) Credit: Supplied

Managed services provider (MSP) Enablis has re-jigged its leadership as managing director Stuart Couchman takes over as CEO from founder Jon Evans.

As part of a company reshuffle, Evans will now assume the role of director, taking responsibility for strategic partnerships, customer relationships and new business strategy development.

Couchman, who first joined Enablis in 2011, will tackle the business’ day-to-day operations while also driving strategic business initiatives.

Evans launched the Sydney-based MSP in 2006 under the name of Azzurri Communications. Nine years later, the company changed its name to Enablis and expanded its operations into Melbourne and New Zealand.

Today, it has vendor partnerships with the likes of CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Mimecast and Okta, among others.

"Enablis are specialists in taking our clients on the journey to secure modern working with over 15 years of experience helping customers with large complex estates refresh and [upgrades to] their communication infrastructures with minimal risk,” said Evans.

"Enablis network and SASE [secure access service edge] experts are focused on helping our customers successfully make this journey to secure modern working – whatever that means for their business – post-COVID. And every journey is different.”

The changeover comes as the secure networking specialist ramps up its four-year initiatives around creating Zero Trust frameworks and SASE solutions.

“In my new role I am looking forward to working more closely with the Enablis team and customers to understand their requirements, and design high level roadmaps that meet their business needs for their current and future business goals,” said Couchman.