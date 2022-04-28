Partner intel sought for regional rail Wi-Fi

Credit: Supplied

Transport for NSW is searching the market for partners that can provide on-board Wi-Fi for a new regional rail fleet.

Transport for NSW is planning to replace ageing trains on its network with a fleet of 29 new trains. According to a request for information (RFI) by the state government department, the new fleet is expected to have Wi-Fi capabilities after it goes into service in 2023.

An FAQ on the agency’s website about the new fleet claims that the fleet will be “fully Wi-Fi-enabled”, with service offering options for customers currently under development.

This RFI sets the stage for the state government to provide the capability, with the agency currently seeking out information about available options.

The reasoning for the additional Wi-Fi capabilities, the RFI said, comes down to the “poor digital coverage” experienced outside of metropolitan NSW.

“Regional rail customers find it difficult to work, stream and connect with family and friends whilst travelling,” the request noted.

“Achieving our targeted customer outcomes would mean customers are able to call, text, stream without buffering, video conference and engage in other digital activities throughout their journey.”

Target areas include the Far North Coast, Mid North Coast, New England, Central Coast, Hunter, Cumberland/Prospect, Nepean, Northern Sydney, Inner West, South East Sydney, South West Sydney, Central West, Orana/Far West, Riverina/Murray, Illawarra and Southern Highlands regions.



In addition, the RFI also claims the government wants to explore adapting the network to cars, trucks, buses and coaches in locations where the rail network runs alongside major roads.

The RFI is open for submissions until 23 May at 2pm.