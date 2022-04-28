Workday promotes Jo-Anne Ruhl to A/NZ VP

Replaces Stephen Jack, who moves into the role of Workday director.

Jo-Anne Ruhl (Workday) Credit: Workday

Cloud-based financial software vendor Workday has reshuffled its Australia and New Zealand leadership, promoting Jo-Anne Ruhl to regional vice president and managing director.

Ruhl, who joined Workday in 2018 to lead its mid-enterprise and customer experience team, will replace Stephen Jack as he moves into the role of company director.

Jack originally took over the VP and MD role in 2018, having spent the previous two decades between EY and Oracle.

Ruhl also boasts a background in Oracle, where she was vice president of application sales between 2016 and 2018 and vice president of global operations and then corporate tax utilities between 2007 and 2010.

She also spent almost three years at Infor as its Pacific lead before re-joining Oracle in 2016.

"I'm so excited to take on this opportunity at Workday, leading a strong and dynamic team and continuing the growth of the ANZ business,” Ruhl said.

“As I take on this new role, I see an even greater opportunity to partner closely with our customers, as they look to deploy innovative finance and HR solutions to support their needs in the changing world of work."

Workday Australia and New Zealand, which has been operating in the region for more than a decade, boasts customers The Warehouse Group, Carlisle Homes, Chorus, and Swyftx.

“Jo-Anne’s ability to build high performance teams and deliver on strong customer and business outcomes perfectly aligns with leading our ANZ business into the next phase of its growth," said David Webster, president of Workday Asia Pacific and Japan.

"It is always a pleasure to promote from within and Jo-Anne is ideally positioned to partner with our customers on their digital transformation journey.”

Webster himself was appointed as Workday APJ president in 2019, when he took over leadership from David Hope.

Seven months later, the vendor joined forces with Microsoft to enhance customer experience capabilities at enterprise planning level, following collaboration across key cloud-based offerings.