Datacom to mark decade with Health after three-year extension

Signed up for a further three years.

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has secured a three-year extension of its IT outsourcing contract with the Department of Health, taking its relationship up to 10 years.

The agreement continues existing IT infrastructure and support and adds a number of new capabilities focused on services and cost savings.

These will be achieved through migration to public cloud, while further efficiencies will be achieved by automating the configuration of workloads on cloud platforms.

According to Datacom, the extension will see the provider use artificial intelligence (AI) to "enhance" operational delivery of IT services, while up to 80 per cent of the department’s cloud workloads will be automatically provisioned.

A continuous integration approach will automate aspects of application development and monitoring, the New Zealand headquartered multinational managed professional services and outsourcing company added.

“Datacom has made some significant investments in our own capabilities that allow us to have a profound impact on our clients' service delivery capability and on their bottom line,” said Matthew Gooden, Datacom’s chief innovation and technology officer.

“Our increasing use of AI and automation will speed up the migration of over 1,000 production workloads to the public cloud, streamline the release of new applications and deliver improved functionality for Department employees."

Datacom claimed that its efforts will save Health's IT service desk cost while provisioning cyber security as a major priority.

The contract extension follows Datacom assisting Health in reconfiguring its IT infrastructure to handle the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It saw Datacom design and implement a remote working solution for around 7,500 employees, procuring, provisioning and deploying thousands of laptop computers in the process. Busy health workers can now seamlessly move between working environments while having secure access to all the devices and applications they need.

Datacom also worked with other vendors to stand up vaccine management systems, redeployed staff to address the Department’s COVID-related priorities and ramped up its contact centre operations.

The multinational also offered 2,000 contact centre jobs to Australians impacted by COVID-19 back in April 2020, providing support for federal agencies and Qantas.