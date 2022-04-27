'Little relief’ for customers as Aussie contractors' hourly rates top $1,680

Credit: Dreamstime

Demand for technology contractors has "never been higher in Australia” as hourly fees for program directors hits up to $1,680.

According to Hays’ Technology Contractor Rates Guide, Australian customers are facing increasing pressure from contractors’ rates with "little relief on the horizon".

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, access to tech talent has become increasingly strained due to closed international borders.

This coincided with customers’ accelerated digital transformations during COVID-19, creating a "highly competitive" market for specialist technology skills, increasing both the demand for contractors and the fees they can command.

According to Hays’ report, contractors in project and change management command some of the highest hourly fees. At the top end, a program director in Canberra can demand up to $1,680. An enterprise architect based in Canberra can also claim $1,420 per hour while their counterparts in Sydney and Melbourne are averaging $1,380 and $1,220 respectively.

From a software perspective, contractor rates range from $500 for a developer based in Tasmania to $1,240 for a solutions architect based in Canberra.

Software technical leads across Australia are averaging hourly rates of between $900 to $1,150. Reflecting high demand for cloud migration skills, cloud architects across Australia are looking at fees of between $1,000 to $1,275, while DevOps specialists can demand between $800 to $1,095.

Reflecting another major market trend, cyber security specialists are also commanding quadruple-digit hourly fees. At the lower end, a cyber security analyst based in Tasmania can charge between $500-to-$800, while at the upper end, a governance, risk, and compliance consultant in Canberra is looking at $1,160 per hour as Sydney and Melbourne averages $1,100.

According to Hays’ report, the more advanced the technology project becomes, the smaller pool of talent to draw from, therefore putting even more pressure on more specialist skill sets.

Giving contractor some key takeaways, Hays suggested that while it was important for contractors to "know their worth", there is a line to be drawn to "avoid burning bridges or pricing yourself out of consideration".

Hays also recommended contractors continue to learn and invest in their skillsets while looking at the broader value exchange on offer, such as longer contracts.

For customers, Hays advised focusing on retention and personalised flexibility for an individual.

Other tips included widening the talent pool and developing internal training programs to upskill. Customers should also ensure its purpose and employee value "are up to date and communicated clearly throughout the recruitment process".



