Zetaris hires first COO David Whiteing

Zetaris founder Vinay Samuel will relocate to US to grow its international business.

David Whiteing and Vinay Samuel (Zetaris). Credit: Zetaris

Melbourne-based independent software vendor (ISV) Zetaris has appointed its first COO and executive director David Whiteing.

The move comes as Zetaris founder and CEO Vinay Samuel plans to relocate to the US to spearhead the company’s international growth strategy.

Whiteing joins Zetaris after four years as group chief operating officer at Standard Chartered. Prior to that he served as the CIO and group executive of enterprise services at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). He has also worked at BP in the United Kingdom and as an Accenture partner with extensive SAP experience.

“David is a highly regarded business leader whose international experience and strategic mindset will help build on our strong technological platform and respond to the growing demand of our customers for efficient, protected, decentralised data,” Samuel said.

Zetaris chairman Rob McLean added it was seeing strong momentum in its business growth, domestically and internationally.

“Zetaris customers and team members have much to gain from David’s extensive operational experience in developing technological solutions for numerous organisations across various sectors,” McLean said.

On his appointment, Whiteing said taking on the top post was an opportunity to participate at such an important time in the company’s growth.

“The problems we are solving were pivotal issues in my previous roles and the strong customer response to our unique offering at Zetaris is testament to the need for fast, secure, intelligent decentralised data solutions,” he said.

Zetaris customers include the likes of Telstra, Optus, Nokia, BUPA, Melbourne Water and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.

The ISV recently completed a $30 million funding round, valuing the company at over $110 million, signalling a period of strong growth.

The successful financing round was led by Exto Partners, with participation from In-Q-Tel, Reach Markets, Vulpes Ventures Singapore, 72 Capital and other investors.

This investment takes Zetaris’ total equity funding to over $50 million and will see the business accelerating its growth in the US, Asia and Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to capitalise on the global shift towards faster analytics on decentralised data.