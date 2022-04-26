IBM partners unite as Chartertech buys Infocube

The acquisition will broaden Chartertech's IBM TM1 and Cognos capability for current and future clients.

George Skillin (Chartertech). Credit: Chartertech

Canberra-based financial, technology advisory and consulting firm Chartertech has acquired IBM specialist Infocube.

Infocube is a Sydney-based management accounting firm specialising in IBM TM1 (also known as Planning Analytics), particularly business analytics, business intelligence, and performance management. Clients are located throughout Australia and include Thales, Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics, Port Authority of NSW and more.

Infocube also has an IBM Planning Analytics education platform, ExploringTM1, and an online community and fee-based consulting, training and membership platform, TM1 Explorers.

“We are excited to have reached an agreement with Infocube that expands Chartertech’s NSW operational footprint and our TM1 capability, and enables the Infocube team deeper capacity and capability for projects through our platform,” Chartertech’s co-founding director George Skillin, said.

“Over 20 years, John Vaughan and the Infocube team have cemented themselves as IBM TM1 specialists here in Australia and globally.

“This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for us to combine to deliver better finance capability for our clients, especially in the Defence and national security sector. We look forward to integrating John and his team into the Chartertech TM1 DevOps team.”

Infocube founder and managing director John Vaughan said the acquisition will broaden its TM1 and Cognos capability for current and future clients.

“We will continue servicing our clients as part of Chartertech, and running the ExploringTM1 and TM1 Explorers platforms, and in addition we will collaborate with Chartertech on larger projects,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with other Planning Analytics specialists to innovate and extend our TM1 service offering, and work with complementary Chartertech products and service lines.”

Chartertech’s acquisition includes these platforms and will provide the firm with access to this global network.

Both Chartertech and Infocube are IBM business partners and accounting firms, setting them apart from other IBM TM1 consultancies as preferred implementors with the finance knowledge needed for complex accounting challenges.

Chartertech co-founding director Michael McRoberts is looking forward to growing Chartertech’s NSW presence with a new Sydney office.

“We’ll be growing our Sydney team in addition to Infocube so Chartertech has a larger presence in NSW that can service clients across state government and the private sector,” he said. “Whilst our immediate focus will be on our TM1 business, including IBM Cloud Pak for Data applications, we also look forward to expanding our TechnologyOne services in the region.”

“This is an exciting highlight in Chartertech’s growth journey.”

Chartertech was founded by McRoberts and Skillin in 2017 after finding a gap in the market for qualified accounting consultants with skills in technical systems and processes.

The company has since grown from seven staff and more than 90 people who are qualified accounting and IT technical professionals.

Chartertech staff are located around Australia, with the head office sitting in Canberra. Staff also located across NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Queensland, with Chartertech claiming to have the largest Federal Government-focused IBM TM1 and Cognos team located in Canberra.

This team works with clients including Department of Defence, Australian Signals Directorate, Department of Home Affairs, and Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The company also boasts the largest Federal Government-focused TechnologyOne team in Canberra with clients such as the Australian Electoral Commission, Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, Australian Renewable Energy Agency, and Australian National Audit Office.