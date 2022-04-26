Switch Connect enters Microsoft Operator Connect Teams program

Claims it is the 26th global carrier to be certified by Microsoft for the program.

Unified communications vendor and managed services provider (MSP) Switch Connect has entered Microsoft’s Operator Connect program, allowing it to offer Microsoft Teams as an office phone system.

The Operator Connect service enables partners to connect Teams Phone to public switched telephone network (PSTN) operators.

However, Switch Connect claims it is the 26th global carrier to be certified by Microsoft for the program.

Entering Operator Connect has extended both Switch and Microsofts' Teams product portfolio, which already included voice analytics, compliancy recording, paging and digital signage integration as well as native Teams contact centre offerings.

“We’re pleased to add Switch Connect to our roster of Operator Connect providers serving Australia and New Zealand,” said Taimoor Husain, modern workplace strategy and go-to-market lead for telcos at Microsoft.

“Operator Connect partners like Switch Connect are leading the way in making it easy for businesses to acquire and manage telecom services for Microsoft Team. They are helping us deliver the anywhere access that today’s hybrid workers need to stay connected and productive.”

Switch Connect customers can select the vendor and MSP as its telecom provider through the Teams Admin Centre, which contains a digital engagement model it claims is easy for customers to get pricing, sign up for services and enabling users to send and receive calls from the Teams desktop and mobile clients.

