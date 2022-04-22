Jitterbit names Colin Lillywhite as APAC lead

Colin Lillywhite (Jitterbit) Credit: Jitterbit

Application programming interface (API) specialist Jitterbit has named Colin Lillywhite as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) managing director, succeeding Andrew Henderson who has moved to an advisor post.

Reporting to Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos, Lillywhite will be responsible for leading the company’s go-to-market strategy and operations in the region.

“The rise in adoption of cloud solutions combined with the need to digitally transform is creating an increased demand for integration platforms in APAC. We see the region as a major play for Jitterbit,” said Gallegos. “Colin has the experience needed to ensure we capitalise on the market opportunity and deliver for our customers and partners.”

Lillywhite comes to the role with more than 25 years of senior management experience working in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Prior to Jitterbit, he served as the executive director of IT services consulting business Conquest Software has held senior leadership roles at several software companies, including Civica Group.

“I look forward to working closely with customers and partners to bring them innovative solutions that accelerate their digital transformations and make their businesses run better,” Lillywhite said.

Recently the US-based API integration platform set up its Australian headquarters and hired Boomi's Marco Meisert as its new director of channel and alliances for Asia Pacific. The strategy is part of the vendor’s ambitious plans to expand into the APAC region.

Jitterbit has more than 2,000 enterprise customers, including the likes of Bayer, Jeld-Wen and Skullcandy, and already has a few Australian partners among its ranks including Fusion5, Epicor, Tquila, Fronde, RXP and Arxxus.