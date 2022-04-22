Flexera promotes Steve Shaw as first A/NZ leader

Will manage the growth of the company across the region through direct and channel sales.

Steve Shaw (Flexera) Credit: Flexera

Software vendor Flexera has promoted its Asia Pacific (APAC) alliances manager Steve Shaw to be its first country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



In the role, Shaw will manage the growth of the company across A/NZ through direct and channel sales and will report to Ken Horner, the vendor's global chief revenue officer.

ARN understands that Flexera has previously had sales managers in Australia, but not a country manager until now.



“Organisations are looking to transform and unlock the full value of their IT estates. Flexera is in a unique position to help them do exactly that,” said Shaw.

“I’ve spent more than two decades at technology companies in APAC, including Telstra and Oracle, and understand the complexities of today’s IT environments.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to help our partners and customers manage hybrid IT estates and drive digital transformation through Flexera One.”

Shaw joined Flexera in 2019 as APAC alliances manager. In addition to his time at Telstra and Oracle, Shaw has also worked at Crayon, Cloud9+9, Avaya, LexisNexis, GTECH, icon Communications and Worldcom.

He also held a brief stint at unified communications provider 8x8 in January 2019 as A/NZ senior channel and alliances manager before being replaced by Michelle Marlan three months later in April.

Flexera recently held its annual awards with New Zealand ICT services giant Datacom becoming one of three partners to claim APAC region partner of the year due to its recent wins and customer engagement with complex government and healthcare organisations.



