Area9 guides Tourism Top End to the cloud

Darwin, Northern Territory Credit: Dreamstime

Darwin-based IT services provider Area9 has played a pivotal role in helping not-for-profit organisation Tourism Top End adopt Microsoft 365 and Azure Files.

Tourism Top End operates the Northern Territory’s largest tourism and information centre, representing more than 550 businesses, including regional and remote tourist destinations, across the Top End.

The organisation, which doesn’t house a dedicated IT team, were facing a predicament in either updating its ageing server equipment or migrating to a new cloud storage service. A request for tender was put out in its quest to find a suitable solution and ongoing IT support.

“IT can be a daunting process and creates a lot of anxiety for a business when its changing or not going right," said Tourism Top End general manager Glen Hingley.

"Area9 was competitive on all levels, especially when they came to understanding who we were. They offered a range of solutions our team could manage and explained them clearly which we really appreciated.”

For the project, Area9 proposed moving to the public cloud using Microsoft 365 and Azure Files, which was compatible with its existing work structure and data.

The project also included migrating all users to Azure AD and implementing Area9’s Cloud Backup Service for Microsoft 365. A new router was also wired in to cater for the greater internet demand.

“Microsoft 365 ticked all the boxes within our organisation, while giving us the ability to work remotely. Speed and efficiency gains have been tremendous and we are able to connect with each other and our booking partners more seamlessly,” Hingley said.

“We know we’re not experts in IT and we really appreciate that Area9 didn’t take advantage of that. They were super supportive and transparent in how they worked with us, responding to our needs quickly and really nurtured us through the transition, coming out to our site when needed.

"They brought comfort to Tourism Top End with their years of extensive IT experience, but, also being based in the Northern Territory, they understood our company and what we needed.”