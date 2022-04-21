Kapish lands three-year CSIRO records management deal

Credit: Dreamstime

Citadel-owned Kapish has landed a three-year deal to deliver a secure, cloud-based information management system for national science agency CSIRO.

As part of the project, CSIRO will be using the Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform to undertake important research projects with maximum collaboration and minimal downtime, enabling multiple research hubs to securely work together over vast geographies.

CSIRO’s sensitive information now has the highest available level of protection thanks to Kapish’s dual achievements of ISO 27001 certification and assessment at the protected level by the Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP).

According to Kapish, it is the first publicly available platform to achieve such a high level of security recognition, successfully addressing more than 850 processes and procedures to achieve the IRAP assessment.

“The real benefit to CSIRO going live with Kapish Content Manager Cloud is they can outsource information management and secure data storage as a fully managed service that safely connects their worldwide workforce and continuously evolves to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” Kapish head of business development Stewart Hollingdrake said.

Citadel CEO and managing director Mark McConnell added this flagship agreement with such an important and influential client stands apart because it is with the national agency that is responsible for setting the government’s ICT agenda.

“Kapish Content Manager Cloud remains the only publicly available PROTECTED level IRAP assessed platform nationally, making both the ISO 27001 certification and IRAP assessment testament to our hard work and commitment to bringing an unparalleled layer of security to our valued clients, including the CSIRO,” he said.

Citadel Group bought software and services company Kapish for roughly $17.5 million in 2016.

