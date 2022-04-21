Thirdera replaces outdated Cherwell system for Yarra Valley Water

Also helped roll out ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery and IntegrationHub in less than six weeks.

ServiceNow partner Thirdera has scored an IT modernisation project with water utility company Yarra Valley Water during the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing its outdated Cherwell system in the process.

While the project is ongoing and is expected to last an additional 18 months, Thirdera has already introduced a bevvy of solutions from ServiceNow in order to integrate more than 20 applications, automate IT service delivery and measure performance in real-time.

These solutions include ServiceNow IT Service Management, ServiceNow IT Operations Management and ServiceNow IT Asset Management.

Thirdera also helped the water utility company roll out ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery and IntegrationHub in less than six weeks last year February to March.

Yarra Valley Water’s IT refresh came to replace its previous Cherwell system, which is currently unsupported. Additionally, changes to the old system could take weeks at a time and it contained no self-service capabilities.

“Using Thirdera’s expert consultants and feature rich ServiceNow products, Yarra Valley Water was able to respond to the COVID-19 crisis at speed, delivering a quality solution which kept employees safe and was compliant with evolving government regulations,” Girish Ramkrishnani, vice president of consulting and operations for Australia and New Zealand at Thirdera, said to ARN.

“The Yarra Valley Water team were a great partner, who adapted rapidly to change. Our strong relationship meant we were able to deliver quality outcomes for the organisation at speed,” he added.

The Workplace Service Delivery solution was introduced to meet the need of managing employees safety on site amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with registration, approvals and movement monitoring systems put in place to adhere to health guidelines, such as employee office space limits and maintaining social distancing policies.

“With changing health guidelines, we had to quickly adopt a solution that employees could easily use when we started returning to the office. ServiceNow enabled us to achieve this,” says Kowsikaraman Pattabiraman, senior IT service delivery manager at Yarra Valley Water.

In addition, employees that are unfamiliar with specific sites are able to use the service’s way finder function, which acts as an internal GPS to navigate around sites and locate booked desks.

This is the third IT modernisation project Yarra Valley Water has announced in the last four months.

In February, TPG Telecom won a 15-year contract with Yarra Valley Water for the management of up to one million industrial internet of things (IoT) devices.

This will see the publicly listed telco deploy a device management platform across Yarra Valley Water's 20,000-kilometre pipe network over the next five to 10 years.

One month prior to this, in January, it switched its Oracle software support over to third party provider Rimini Street, moving away from the vendor.

Under the arrangement Rimini Street is handling Yarra Valley Water’s Oracle software maintenance and support, providing a primary support engineer and a team of functional and technical engineers.