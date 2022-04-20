Cloudflare appoints Wendy Komadina as APJC channel lead

Wendy Komadina (Cloudflare) Credit: Cloudflare

Cloudflare has appointed former Amazon Web Services (AWS) director of Asia Pacific and Japan channel programs and lead acceleration Wendy Komadina to lead its channel efforts in Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

In the role as head of partnerships and alliances for APJC, Komadina will be based in Sydney and will be responsible for the infrastructure and website security provider’s end-to-end channel strategy, market expansion and channel revenue, with one focus area being the company’s expansion of Zero Trust.

She comes in to replace Nicu Sasaran, who left Cloudflare in February 2022. Komadina will report to Jonathon Dixon, vice president and managing director of APJC, who also joined the company in April last year after working at AWS.

Prior to her time at AWS, Komadina held roles at Lenovo, Cisco, Microsoft, Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, spanning a career of over 20 years in the technology industry.

Last month, Cloudflare announced it was bolstering its suite of web infrastructure and security offerings. This includes a free WAF (web application firewall) managed ruleset service, a new API management gateway and a set of email tools designed to thwart phishing and malware attacks.

In turn, this followed the February announcement of its $162 acquisition of email security vendor Area 1 Security.