ARN unveils finalists as Women in ICT Awards hits new heights in Australia

ARN is proud to announce finalists of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, underpinned by record-breaking representation as female accomplishment and achievement hits new heights in Australia.



Mirroring the entire local ecosystem, 240 finalists (220 individuals and 20 companies) make the shortlist from a pool of over 120 organisations and more than 325 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Female leaders are located across the entire country from multiple states and territories, including New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

In 2022, WIICTA will house the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across Australia -- surpassing a record-breaking finalists haul in 2021 by more than 15 per cent.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across Australia.

“This is a stunning display of emerging and established female talent in Australia,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Channel at Foundry. “Once again the bar has been raised by countless examples of inspirational women leading the way in technology -- we are proud and privileged to be celebrating each and every one of them.”

In 2022, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, specific categories have been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of female talent in the Australian market.

D&I Champion (Company), D&I Champion (Individual) and Graduate will be segmented into two sub-categories spanning Partner and Vendor / Distributor awards. Meanwhile, Achievement will include three sub-categories of Partner, Vendor and Distributor.

Specific to Innovation, Rising Star and Shining Star, each will be divided into four sub-categories housing Partner (National), Partner (Multinational), Vendor and Distributor awards. National covers partners focused primarily on Australia -- and New Zealand -- markets while Multinational houses technology providers which also operate outside of the local industry at regional and global levels.

This is in addition to Technical which will be segmented into three sub-categories, spanning Partner (National), Partner (Multinational) and Vendor / Distributor.

“Our goal is simple, to ensure as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program in Australia,” Yumul added. “To have a record-breaking number of finalists means that we can once again provide a platform to connect as many inspiring females as possible in our inclusive and expansive community.”

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 150 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Set for Friday 20 May, the winners will be announced at an in-person celebration lunch at Hyatt Regency in Sydney. Foundry applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats. For more information -- click here.

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name and organisation.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Partner (National):

Jessica Thompson - 8Squad

Elena Green - ASG Group

Erica Smith - Blue Connections IT

Annabel Preacher - Cevo

Courtney Marx - Data#3

Sara Watkins - DevOps1

Parinaz Mohsenpour - Empired

Danielle Buchner - Interactive

Carla Kaine - Kaine Mathrick Tech

Gill Walker - Opsis

Santana Pham - Outcomex

Partner (Multinational):

Geraldine Triveno - Deloitte

Nisha Trivedi - Exigo Tech

Lisa Kirby - Kyndryl

Danielle Dungo - Lacework

Holly Popovic - Logicalis

Joy Chua - MeldCX

Sugam Mehta - Publicis Sapient

Sanya Turkalj - Sourced Group

Loretta Cain - Versent

Vendor:

Brearna Leopold - Crowdstrike

Le Tran - Dropbox

Stefanee Lovett - Google Cloud

Kim Cook - Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Natalie Garman - HP

Naina Nair - Lenovo

Tiffany Wright - Microsoft

Anne Tran - Palo Alto Networks

Jenana Roper - Schneider Electric

Selena Theol - Telstra

Brooke Witchard - Veeam Software

Distributor:

Maria Furnari - Dicker Data

Meenakshi Kakar - Ingram Micro

Emma Davidson - Nextgen Group

Rachel Albrecht - Rhipe



