Genesys awards top performing APAC partners for 2022

George Aprane (Genesys) Credit: Genesys

Genesys has recognised its top performing partners in the Asia Pacific region for its 2022 fiscal year.



During its 2022 APAC Virtual Partner Conference, the awards were handed out to partners for their work over the 12 months to 31 January based on their “continued drive towards excellence, commitment to CX [customer experience] and growth of the experience-as-a-service market,’ according to the contact centre and CX solutions vendor.

Taking out the top gong of Australia Partner of the Year was Nexon Asia Pacific, Spark New Zealand took home New Zealand Partner of the Year and PT Phincon scored Southeast Asia Partner of the Year.

According to Genesys, these partners delivered “best-in-class” customer offerings through using Genesys platforms and providing tailored solutions.

Meanwhile, Partner of the Year for the whole APAC region in 2022 was awarded to NEC Corporation.



APAC New Partner of the Year went to Australia’s Customer Driven Solutions by Beyond CX, APAC Cloud Partner of the Year went to Telstra and Fujitsu won APAC Marketing Impact Partner of the Year.

APAC Disruptor Partner of the Year was given to Tata Communications, which has a location in Singapore.

“The partner community are enablers of our experience orchestration vision in APAC, effectively ensuring we jointly deliver on the ethos of providing personalised and empathetic experiences at every customer touchpoint,” said George Aprane, VP of channels and alliances for APAC at Genesys.

“Made possible through our vibrant ecosystem of technology, deployment and strategic partners, today, we celebrate their contribution for elevating CX and bringing about innovative transformations in the industry.

“We look forward to further changing the game with our unique partner-centric offerings and driving partner differentiation in the market, enabling us to deliver the best business outcomes for both partners and customers.”

At the vendor’s APAC awards for 2021, Nexon Asia Pacific won Emerging Partner and Spark New Zealand won Disruptor Partner in the region.

