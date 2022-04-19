ActivePort acquires Future Broadband for portal deployment

Will retain its own brand post-acquisition.

Karim Nejaim (ActivePort) Credit: ActivePort

Perth-based SD-WAN software company ActivePort has acquired Future Broadband, allowing it to accelerate the deployment of its Global Edge portal.



Described by ActivePort as a self-service network provisioning and management portal, the acquisition will see it incorporate Future Broadband’s automation technology into Global Edge.

Through the deal, the broadband provider will be acquired in a 100 per cent scrip-based deal priced at 20 cents per ActivePort share, with performance rights also on offer.

Following the acquisition, Future Broadband will retain its own brand, according to ActivePort CEO Karim Nejaim.

“We are intending to be able to demonstrate significant revenue growth in Future Broadband as a result of the acquisition as we integrate Future Broadband's software capability into [ActivePort],” he said to ARN.

In addition, Future Broadband founder Jason Mikronis is set to join ActivePort’s team to drive Global Edge, according to a statement by the software company to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Contractors that work with Mikronis will also continue their work post-acquisition.

“We built Global Edge as a next-generation network-as-a-service (NaaS) software platform that extends all the way from cloud to edge with integrated SD-WAN and network function virtualisation (NFV) capability,” said Nejaim.

“The acquisition of Future Broadband and the addition of Jason to our team will accelerate deployment of our Global Edge platform in Australia and internationally.”

Meanwhile, Mikronis said he established his business “with automation in mind and the synergies of my service with ActivePort’s Global Edge was too compelling to miss.”

“ActivePort’s software rounds-out the enterprise features my customers need including SD-WAN and NFV and their global reach enables me to export my expertise to international markets,” he added.

ActivePort’s acquisition of Future Broadband comes six months after it listed on the ASX following a raise of $12 million back in October 2021.

The raised funds were said at the time to be used for the acceleration of global growth.