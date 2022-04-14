Menu
NEC signs MoU with NT government

Will see NEC use submarine cable systems, open-RAN 5G and AI in the territory.

Sasha Karen
Mike Mrdak (NEC)

NEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Northern Territory government for the development of a “sustainable innovation ecosystem”.

The MoU will see the parties establish a framework and identify major areas for digital development using technologies like submarine cable systems, open-RAN 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) in the territory.

NEC claims it is one of the largest employers in the NT outside of government, with 187 full-time employees working in the territory.

It also has a history of winning contracts in the NT, with it working on a joint project to allow Aboriginal communities to access Triple Zero recordings in their own languages in 2019, as well as inking a $55 million three-year contract with the territory government in 2014. 

“This partnership underpins NEC’s vision to support Governments who seek to provide citizen services and create a connected future for their people," said Mike Mrdak, executive chair and interim CEO of NEC Australia and New Zealand.

"We look forward to helping the NT government create a more connected, sustainable and smart future for the Northern Territory."


