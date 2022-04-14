Uniti sides with Morrison/Brooksfield in $3.62B takeover

Enterprise value estimated to be about $3.73 billion.

Uniti Group managing director and CEO Michael Simmons Credit: Uniti Group

Publicly listed Uniti Group has entered into a scheme of implementation deed with the Morrison/Brookfield Consortium (MBC BidCo) as part of takeover talks to the tune of $3.62 billion.



MBC BidCo is offering a cash price of $5 per Uniti share, valuing the deal at $3.62 billion and representing an enterprise value of about $3.73 billion.

Uniti’s board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the scheme.

Last month, Uniti entered discussions with investment asset manager Morrison & Co, which was shortly joined by Brookfield Infrastructure Group, to result in an offer of $4.50 per share.

Soon after, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) Holdings and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), under the umbrella named the Connect Consortium, made an offer to Uniti for $5 per share, upping the valuation to roughly $3.4 billion.

This was brought to a halt however over the fact that MIRA holds a 50 per cent cent ownership interest in competitor Vocus.

“The value placed on Uniti by the Morrison/Brookfield Consortium is a testament to the strength of the Uniti business we have built over the last three years since our listing on the ASX [Australian Securities Exchange] in February 2019,” Uniti managing director and CEO Michael Simmons said.

“We have built a high quality business with long-term annuity earnings, generated from best-in-class fibre access networks and telecommunications technologies.

“We are immensely proud of the achievements of the Uniti team and believe that under its proposed new ownership, Uniti will continue to build upon its now established place as a successful, growing participant in the market for high speed, high quality, fibre access networks.”