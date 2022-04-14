Menu
Why developers are joining the Great Resignation

Why developers are joining the Great Resignation

Research from Salesforce's Mulesoft found that 93 per cent of enterprises are struggling to retain skilled developers.

Scott Carey Scott Carey (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Enterprise software developers are joining the Great Resignation, as they struggle to keep up with increased business demands and are bogged down by repetitive tasks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey conducted by Salesforce's Mulesoft.

This has led to 93 per cent of 600 respondents finding it more difficult to retain skilled developers and 86 per cent are also finding it more difficult to recruit since the start of the pandemic.

The top three factors leading to developer stress, according to the survey, were increased workloads and demands from other teams (39 per cent), growing pressure to transform digitally (37 per cent), and the need to constantly learn new skills to adapt to new technologies and approaches (35 per cent).

More than three-quarters of organisations say their developers are being slowed down by overly complex software architectures. As a result, 91 per cent of organisations see a need for more automation, to ease the burden on developers.

Credit: Mulesoft

"The demand for digital solutions was already outpacing the supply of software developers before the pandemic, but now it's through the roof," said Matt McLarty, global field CTO at Mulesoft. "Churn caused by the Great Resignation is widening this gap even further.

"For organisations to truly transform digitally, they need to do two things: first, give developers user-friendly tools that maximise their productivity, and secondly, give the rest of the knowledge workers in the organisation tools that empower them to become engaged in building digital solutions, not just documenting requirements."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags salesforceMuleSoft

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

11:28AM
AWS renews $174M DTA whole of govt deal
10:13AM
NEC signs MoU with NT government
09:59AM
Uniti sides with Morrison/Brooksfield in $3.62B takeover
08:00AM
More than half of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11
More News

Industry Events

20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured