Menu
TPG launches business satellite services for regional areas

TPG launches business satellite services for regional areas

Available in four data packs offering allowances up to 1000GB a month.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Illustration 37352194 © Johannes Gerhardus Swanepoel | Dreamstime.com

TPG Telecom has launched its business-grade national broadband network (NBN) satellite internet across Tasmania, regional Australia and surrounding islands. 

Launched as part of a new suite of enterprise services, TPG will be targeting its Business Satellite Internet services across sectors such as government, mining, energy, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.

“This is a huge lift in coverage for our enterprise customers and means no matter where you are on the land in Australia, we may be able to provide the speed and capacity your business needs to stay connected and productive,” said TPG Telecom head of product enterprise, government and wholesale Tom Sykes.

“Remote businesses with remote sites may now have the ability to access enterprise-grade connectivity which could unlock a new world of possibilities through the internet of things, more efficient safety and monitoring tools, automation, cloud services and critical business applications.”

TPG Telecom’s Business Satellite Internet is available in four data packs offering allowances up to 1,000GB a month.

Customers can also choose between three assurance service level options, as well as three bandwidth speed options. Additionally, the Business Satellite Internet can be deployed as an alternative connectivity option for customers searching for redundancy solutions to complement existing fixed connectivity. 

TPG Telecom’s Business Satellite Internet is a fully managed connectivity service delivered via NBN's Sky Muster satellite. The satellite uses 84 spot beams to cover mainland Australia and Tasmania as well as five major islands including Christmas, Lord Howe, Norfolk, Cocos and Macquarie Islands.

Recently, TPG Telecom bagged its first customer in Moreton Bay Regional Council to use its private cloud service in Brisbane, announcing the deal earlier this month.


 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TPG Telecom

Events

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:30PM
Comms Group hires Zachary Crofts as new global unit CEO
03:33PM
Nice promotes Russell Jones to A/NZ head of channel
03:27PM
TPG launches business satellite services for regional areas
01:40PM
End of an era as Vicki Batka charts new path beyond Cisco
More News

Industry Events

20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
13 Apr
Selling to the CIO: How can partners capitalise on the innovation era?
View all events

Featured