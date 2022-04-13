TPG launches business satellite services for regional areas

Available in four data packs offering allowances up to 1000GB a month.

TPG Telecom has launched its business-grade national broadband network (NBN) satellite internet across Tasmania, regional Australia and surrounding islands.

Launched as part of a new suite of enterprise services, TPG will be targeting its Business Satellite Internet services across sectors such as government, mining, energy, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.

“This is a huge lift in coverage for our enterprise customers and means no matter where you are on the land in Australia, we may be able to provide the speed and capacity your business needs to stay connected and productive,” said TPG Telecom head of product enterprise, government and wholesale Tom Sykes.

“Remote businesses with remote sites may now have the ability to access enterprise-grade connectivity which could unlock a new world of possibilities through the internet of things, more efficient safety and monitoring tools, automation, cloud services and critical business applications.”

TPG Telecom’s Business Satellite Internet is available in four data packs offering allowances up to 1,000GB a month.

Customers can also choose between three assurance service level options, as well as three bandwidth speed options. Additionally, the Business Satellite Internet can be deployed as an alternative connectivity option for customers searching for redundancy solutions to complement existing fixed connectivity.

TPG Telecom’s Business Satellite Internet is a fully managed connectivity service delivered via NBN's Sky Muster satellite. The satellite uses 84 spot beams to cover mainland Australia and Tasmania as well as five major islands including Christmas, Lord Howe, Norfolk, Cocos and Macquarie Islands.

Recently, TPG Telecom bagged its first customer in Moreton Bay Regional Council to use its private cloud service in Brisbane, announcing the deal earlier this month.



