Energy Safe Victoria seeks partners for ‘fundamental’ tech change

Energy Safe Victoria is seeking out partners to bring about “fundamental” change in its current technology architecture.



According to an expression of interest (EOI) document listed on the Buying For Victoria website, the state’s energy safety regulator is looking at overhauling its technology architecture through infrastructure and enabling services, business systems, data management, a portal and its security layer.

To do this, ESV is looking out for partner capabilities, as well as designs, timelines and pricing for supply, implementation and ongoing support.

It is also seeking thought leadership on better practices and technologies that could assist ESV in meeting future goals and guidance on how the proposed services would integrate into or augment its technology operating model.

The desire to change its tech follows the 2018 release of the Grimes report, which came after an independent review of Victoria’s electricity and gas network safety framework which, broadly, recommended for an overhaul of ESV.

That overhaul has been described by the state government as “shifting from a technically driven regulator into becoming a strategic regulator with strong technical competencies”.

To achieve the strategic reform the state government has in mind, ESV’s technology architecture is expected to be an “enabler”, but also said that “fundamental changes in the underpinning technology architecture are required”.

Aside from Microsoft 365, the underlying architecture is vendor and solution agnostic and the regulator does not want solutions to be forced into any singular direction.

“Similarly, whilst there has been investment over time in existing solutions, ESV does not want to discount other technologies in the market,” the EOI added.

“Instead, through this EOI we are seeking guidance from industry experts on the most suitable solution approach for each component or group of components in the architecture.”

The EOI is open for submissions until 18 May.