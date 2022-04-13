SecureServ inks deal with VMware alternative Scale Computing

Scale is seeking to expand its partner community in the region.

Credit: Dreamstime

Security and networking distributor SecureServ has inked a deal with edge compute, virtualisation and hyperconverged solutions provider Scale Computing.

Presented as a ‘virtualisation alternative’, Scale is seeking to expand its partner community in the region.

Scale Computing’s HC3 virtualisation software and appliances are based on technologies designed to minimise infrastructure complexity and cost, combining servers, storage and virtualisation into a single solution.



“To navigate today’s complex infrastructure environments, businesses need flexibility, scalability and resiliency,” SecureServ director of operations Vic Whiteley said.

“Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering results to IT operation leaders around the world and we’re thrilled to be offering the HC3 solutions to the Australian market."

Scale Computing vice president of sales and global channel chief Scott Mann said SecureServ was selected based on its track record of being a trusted partner and distributor in Australia.

“We're excited to be partnering with them and by the opportunity to offer a VMware alternative and deliver consistent and scalable enterprise IT solutions to the Australian market,” Mann said.

Last year, Scale Computing revealed it reached profitability and delivered record sales in 2020 driven by its edge computing technology platform, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), channel partnerships and the launch of its business resilience offering, resulting in a total software revenue growth rate of over 45 per cent.