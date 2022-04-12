TAS nabs Insight's Patrick Murphy as new CCO

Murphy will play a major role in working with the leadership team to set direction for the organisation.

Patrick Murphy (TAS) Credit: TAS

TransAction Solutions (TAS) has hired Insight Enterprises’ Patrick Murphy as its new chief commercial officer (CCO).

Prior to taking up this new role, Murphy was the executive general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Insight Enterprises for almost eight years and spent 15 years at Data#3 as its managed services general manager.

“We are very excited to welcome Patrick to our executive leadership team in his new position of CCO, where he will bring substantial experience to the role and organisation, playing a major role in working with the leadership team to set direction for the organisation and GTM [go to market] element of the business,” TAS CEO Shane Baker said.

“We look forward to applying his remarkable skills, expertise and insights to our TAS and Experteq clients as we continue to add value as a trusted partner.”

Murphy added TAS has more than 30 years of experience delivering scalable, flexible and secure outcomes to the highly regulated financial services sector.

“I am looking to work with the entire team to further expand our client base to other industries seeking similar standards, as well as the portfolio of solutions we bring to our clients,” he added.