Steve Gillett takes on new Appian A/NZ alliances leadership

Steve Gillett (Appian) Credit: Supplied

Low-code automation platform Appian has hired Steve Gillett as its first alliances director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Gillett comes to the role with more than 30 years experience and previously worked as a senior advisor for KPMG. He has also held management roles with Third Horizon Consulting, HP, CSG, Oracle, Portal Software and EY.

He will report to Appian Asia Pacific (APAC) head of alliances Anastasia Race.

According to Appian, the newly formed role was based on substantial growth in the A/NZ region and support its global system integrators (GSIs) who are investing heavily in creating a range of integrated enterprise services.

“As our partner channel continues to mature across APAC, we’re so pleased to welcome Steve onboard who, with his extensive experience executing large transformative projects, programs and portfolios, will be integral to building on our success with our systems integrator partners in A/NZ,” Race said.

So far, Appian’s partner mix includes GSIs, resellers and technology partners including Connexia, Deloitte, KPMG, Infosys, Persistent, Procensol and Vuram.

“Having seen first-hand some of the exceptional industry and functional business solutions our partners are developing on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, I’m thrilled to be in a position to help them continue to drive innovation for Australian and New Zealand enterprises,” Gillett said.