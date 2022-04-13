Aussie Broadband’s Queensland dark fibre expansion hits tail end

Connected to 14 out of 22 NBN POIs and four data centres.

John Reisinger (Aussie Broadband) Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband’s dark fibre network build in Queensland is reaching the tail end of its expansion, and will completed on schedule and within budget.



According to the publicly listed company, it has connected 14 of 22 National Broadband Network (NBN) points of interconnect (POI) and four data centres.

These four data centres, which are located in Brisbane, consist of two NextDC facilities, as well as one with Interactive and one with Over the Wire, with Aussie Broadband acquiring the latter company for $344 million last month.

Additionally, the first stage, which covers the Brisbane CBD, Wolloongabba and South Brisbane, is already completed.

“We’re at the tail end of our Queensland fibre build and we’re on track to having that leg of the build completed on schedule and within budget,” said Aussie Broadband chief technology officer John Reisinger. “Our fibre is in the ground in Gold Coast and Brisbane’s local government areas, and we’re working our way to Ipswich and Petrie.

“We’ve rolled out multiple 100G links to the POIs that we have connected. We also have a 10-gigabit retail option available for businesses on a managed fibre service in the build radius.

“The build has seen us strategically splicing multiple cores towards data centres and customer areas to speed up provisioning when an order is placed. This will significantly reduce delivery time frames, resulting in quicker connections.”

Multiple partners have been involved with the Queensland network expansion, including Netcom Fibre Optics, Optilinx, Customized Drilling Services, Bentline and Zarafa Group.

Netcom Fibre Optics director Bryan Cameron said working with Aussie Broadband on the project has been “an exciting and rewarding experience for us to be a part of this venture”.

“We really feel part of the team and have achieved so much together over the last 12 months,” he added.