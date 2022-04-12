GSI ServiceNow race heats up as Deloitte buys Brisbane’s Entrago

Cameron Douglas-Savage (Entrago) Credit: Entrago

Deloitte has made another stop on the acquisition train snapping up Brisbane-based ServiceNow partner Entrago as global integrators rally to ramp up their enterprise software offerings.

Founded in 2018, Entrago is a ServiceNow elite partner, providing advisory, consulting, and delivery services in Brisbane and across Australia.

The 21-strong team operates primarily in the health sector, as well as government and financial services. The team will join Deloitte’s Consulting’s Enterprise Technology and Performance group later this month.

Entrago founder, former Accenture and Cloud Sherpas talent, Cameron Douglas-Savage will now become a Deloitte Consulting partner.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Entrago and our people,” he said. “We’ve achieved a lot since we established the business only four years ago, and joining a bigger, and award-winning, ServiceNow operator is the right move, at the right time, for us.

“Deloitte represents a strong cultural and strategic fit, a commitment to making a real difference for clients and communities, and local and global opportunities for our people to support clients with some of their biggest challenges.”

Deloitte is a ServiceNow global elite partner and was recently announced as the enterprise software vendor’s Asia Pacific Partner of the Year.

Deloitte Consulting and Lead ServiceNow partner Sonia Eland said the acquisition of Entrago will “further enhance [its] wide-ranging offerings and market presence” in the ServiceNow field.

“They will bring additional depth of technical experience and capability in healthcare and process automation, helping our clients to streamline their operations and end-user service experiences, increasing agility in business models and driving transformation outcomes off their ServiceNow investment,” she said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deloitte's rival global systems integrators are also looking to heavily ramp up their ServiceNow expertise, both locally and globally.

EY recently announced plans to build a US$1 billion ServiceNow practice by 2025 as part of a new worldwide alliance.

Meanwhile, KPMG recently launched its own reseller partnership with ServiceNow, becoming the first global partner to offer its environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolio.

Deloitte has been a huge player on the Australian mergers and acquisitions scene in recent years. At the end of last year, it picked up Oracle Solutions partner Magia Solutions and Canberra’s Sliced Tech.

Its rivals have also been rapidly catching up. Recently KPMG bought Brisbane's Rubicon Red and Oracle partner Certus.

At the end of last year, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia struck a deal to acquire Sydney-based information security and risk management provider WebSecure Technologies Australia.