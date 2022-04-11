AWS partner Unleash live tests drone for Endeavour Energy

Collaboration with Optus aims to speed up identifying damage to powerlines caused by natural disasters.

Back to front: Scott Ryan (Endeavour Energy), Paul Fletcher, (Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts), Hanno Blankenstein (Unleash live) Credit: Optus

Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Unleash live has conducted its first test flight of drone technology for NSW electricity provider Endeavour Energy.

In collaboration with Optus and AWS, the project, which kicked off in September 2021, is focused on providing faster identification of damage to powerlines caused by natural disasters through drone technology and 5G.

Endeavour Energy’s network spans 2.6 million people across Sydney’s Greater West, the Blue Mountains, the Southern Highlands, Illawarra and the South Coast of NSW, covering a span of over 25,000 square kilometres.

Unleash live has contributed artificial intelligence (AI), drone tech and ultra-high definition cameras to the project, while Optus has provided 5G and AWS has supplied cloud capabilities.

The project has now entered into its testing phase, with the test flight taking place over Endeavour Energy’s network at St Marys on 6 April, which had the drone streaming footage via 5G to the electricity provider’s training facility in Hoxton Park.

Following the demonstration, which was labelled by Optus as a success, the solution will be deployed in Penrith and Blacktown for Endeavour Energy to improve its network safety and avoid unplanned power outages.

“With Australia’s increasing reliance on renewable energy, the safe and reliable transmission of electricity across our power network will be critical,” said Unleash live CEO and co-founder Hanno Blankenstein.

“Through working together with Endeavour Energy, Optus and AWS, Australia will be leading the world when it comes to improving grid reliability and reducing the risks associated to wildfires, floods and other public hazards.”

The project was a recipient in round one of the federal government’s grant program for commercial trials of 5G technology, the 5G Innovation Initiative, with it receiving $648,000 in funding out of a pool of $20 million.

The second round of the program, which has added another $20 million overall, is accepting grant submissions up until 11 April.