Avanade launches Adelaide engineering hub

The provider has already hired 50 staff and plans to hire 50 more in 12 months’ time to support the hub.

Laura Malcolm (Avanade) Credit: Avanade

Avanade has launched an engineering hub in Adelaide to focus on the rapid delivery of Microsoft-based solutions.



The hub, which Avanade said is a first for its operations in Australia, will “work differently” compared to its existing office locations in Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

According to Laura Malcolm, Avanade Australia general manager, the Adelaide hub will be the first to use cross-functional teams.

“Growing our skills to better serve our clients is at the heart of what we do at Avanade and I’m excited to see the Hub help us achieve our goal of making a genuine human impact for our clients, people and communities," she said.

“To do this, we want to cultivate a truly diverse workforce. It doesn’t matter if our new team members are Defence Force veterans, teachers or airport workers – we’re looking for aptitude and attitude, not a previous job title."



Part of that cultivation has included a hiring spree of 50 employees for the hub. Now the digital, cloud and advisory service provider plans to hire 50 more in the next 12 months to better serve government and defence clients that require data sovereignty.

These hires will be focused on early-career talent, such as graduates and trainees, as well as individuals not in the technology industry and those re-entering the workforce after a hiatus.

It also wants 40 per cent of its new hires to be women and a minimum of 5 per cent being Indigenous Australians.

In addition, Avanade has partnered with Microsoft, Modis, Goanna Solutions, Generation Australia and MEGT to bring in new consultants.

“Adelaide is an exciting city with a booming technology industry. Our Adelaide Engineering Hub will play a key role in shaping the city’s innovation ecosystem, support our clients through a period of accelerated digital transformation and enable government and businesses alike to rapidly transform their operations,” Malcolm added.

This is not the only engineering hub Avanade has recently launched among its global operations, with it launching its first US engineering hub in Tampa, Florida over the weekend.