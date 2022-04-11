KPMG Australia taps Martijn Verbree to lead expanding security practice

Verbree moves to KPMG Australia after five years at the company's UK office.

L-R: Gordon Archibald, Gergana Winzer, Martijn Verbree, Natasha Passley and Stuart Mort. Credit: KPMG

KPMG Australia has stepped up its local cyber security practice, hiring three new partners and a new division lead.

The global systems integrator (GSI) has tapped former KPMG UK cyber security partner Martijn Verbree as its local national cyber lead.

He replaces Gordon Archibald, who has been appointed to the new role of cyber futures and technology lead, where he will direct strategy and investment to "next-generation" technology solutions and services.

Verbree has spent a total of almost 19 years at KPMG, spending the last five years as a cyber security partner in the UK.

He first joined KPMG in 2001, serving as a consultant, senior manager and cyber security director until 2014, when he left for a two-year stint as Europe director for Localz.

“I’m thrilled to step into this important role in one of the priority investment areas of the firm, at a time when cyber continues to top challenges list at board rooms across the country," Verbree said. "Over 100 new cyber team members have joined this fast-growing team in the last six months.

"As well as bringing together the diverse ranges of competencies across the firm, my goal will be to evolve our whole-of-firm approach to cyber, drawing upon the large range of expertise within KPMG.”

KPMG's cyber practice now has 14 partners in total, with former Optus Enterprise's Stuart Mort, KPMG's Natasha Passley and former Unisys cyber director Gergana Winzer joining the new roster.

KPMG Australia cemented its efforts in the security space in 2020 when it signed an agreement with Israel-founded security firm CyberHat.

This saw KPMG selling and providing support for ‘Cyrebro’, the security’s vendor’s scanning solution for the small- to medium-sized business sector.