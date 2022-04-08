Menu
Acer wins $21M contract with QLD Department of Education

Vendor will provide approximately 13,000 notebooks over a six-month period from April.

Credit: Supplied

Personal computer vendor has won a $21-million contract to supply notebooks to the Department of Education Queensland's Notebooks for Teachers program. 

Acer will provide approximately 13,000 notebooks over a six-month period commencing April 2022 valued at approximately $21 million. 

The vendor won the contract following a request-for-quotation under the Queensland whole-of-government standing offer arrangement Contract (SOA). 

Acer has been on the supplier panel to the Department of Education Queensland supplying notebooks, desktops and monitors to students across Queensland public schools for some time. 

This latest request for quote (RFQ) win forms phase 14 of the Department of Education’s whole-of-government arrangement.  

Rod Bassi (Acer)Credit: Acer
Rod Bassi (Acer)

“We are thrilled to build on our existing relationship with the department and are grateful to have been chosen to supply phase 14 of the Notebooks for Teachers rollout,” said Rod Bassi, Acer sales director of the Oceanic Region. 

In 2020, Acer also won a $46-million deal with Victoria’s Department of Education to supply notebooks for teachers as part of a proactive measure against potential COVID-19 outbreaks. 

The state department was understood to have rushed in the notebook mega-deal by offering the incumbent Acer a one-year contract extension and cancelling a planned procurement for a new long-term supplier. 

Acer recently waved farewell to its Australian and New Zealand boss of 20 years Darren Simmons. He will be replaced by Gaba Cheng, general manager of product management and supply chain for Acer, on 19 April. 


