TelcoDataCloud named top Tradewinds partner for 2021

The telco service and consultancy won the award following “aggressive” growth and high revenues.

Asa Grund (TelcoDataCloud) Credit: Supplied

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has recognised TelcoDataCloud as its Partner of the Year for 2021 at the master agent’s Top Partner awards.



The Adelaide-based telecommunication service and consultancy provider won the award due to its “aggressive” growth and high revenues, according to Tradewinds.

“TelcoDataCloud [has] come from the back of the pack in 2020 to be our most successful partner in 2021. It is an amazing achievement and we truly appreciate their partnership,” said Tony Heywood, Tradewinds Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) regional VP.

Asa Grund, founder and managing director of TelcoDataCloud said on the win: “Through our partnership with Tradewinds we have been able to provide access to world leading cloud unified communications and contact centre customer experience and cyber security platforms for our clients.

“Their team complement ours with their concise knowledge of supplier capabilities ensuring we can reduce the amount of time our clients need to take; only assessing appropriate solutions.”

The master agent also handed out Supplier of the Year to RingCentral, with the award based “on a mix of revenue, lead quantity, supplier channel execution and channel hygiene metrics”.

In response, Ben Swanson, regional VP of partner sales at RingCentral, said Tradewinds was “foundational” for the vendor’s Australian launch in 2018.

TelcoDataCloud’s and RingCentral’s wins come more than a week after the vendor held its own partner awards for 2021.

It was here that TelcoDataCloud was the recipient of its Australian Partner of the Year award, coming down to the expertise of its consultants, which was described by Swanson as being technical and focused on business outcomes.