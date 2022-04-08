NetApp triples Aussie workforce through Instaclustr acquisition

George Kurian (NetApp) Credit: NetApp

NetApp is set to triple its local workforce through the acquisition of the Canberra-based open source-as-a-service platform Instaclustr.

Acquired for an undisclosed sum and subject to closing conditions, the deal will see 300 full-time employees and consultants from Instaclustr move over to the local operations of the cloud data services and data management company, which currently has 150 employees.

“The acquisition of Instaclustr will combine NetApp’s established leadership in continuous storage and compute optimisation with Instaclustr’s fully-managed database and data pipeline services to give customers a cloud operations platform that provides the best and most optimised foundation for their applications in the public clouds and on premises,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp.

According to a spokesperson for the company, Instaclustr will keep its brand in the short term and then will eventually transition into NetApp's Spot by NetApp portfolio for cloud operations.

The company also said the purchase also builds on a number of acquisitions over the last few years – including Spot in 2020, CloudCheckr and Data Mechanics in 2021 and Fylamynt in 2022 – and claims these deals “have made Spot by NetApp a compelling platform for applications on one cloud and across multiple clouds”.

“Instaclustr’s growth has been driven by the fact that companies want to leverage open-source databases, pipelines and workflow applications without overwhelming themselves with the complexity and cost of managing and operating them,” said Peter Lilley, CEO and co-founder at Instaclustr.



“We are excited for organisations building applications for their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud reality to benefit directly from Instaclustr’s data PaaS [platform-as-a-service] solutions along with NetApp and Spot by NetApp’s infrastructure solutions, while minimising operations burdens.”

In 2018, Instaclustr raised $20.8 million in an investment round aimed at accelerating the global expansion of its platform.